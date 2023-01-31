Bethany Okaw Valley posts win at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's expense 61-43

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Bethany Okaw Valley will take its 61-43 victory over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Bethany Okaw Valley and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off on February 1, 2022 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop . Click here for a recap. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Villa Grove on January 17 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.