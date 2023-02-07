Bethany Okaw Valley handled Farmer City Blue Ridge 58-35 in an impressive showing for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 7.

The last time Bethany Okaw Valley and Farmer City Blue Ridge played in a 62-18 game on February 8, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Broadlands Heritage . Click here for a recap. Bethany Okaw Valley took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on January 31 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.