Bethany Okaw Valley squeezes past Tuscola 44-40

Bethany Okaw Valley wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 44-40 victory over Tuscola during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Tuscola showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-8 advantage over Bethany Okaw Valley as the first quarter ended.

Tuscola climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 26-19 lead at half.

Tuscola enjoyed a 33-28 lead over Bethany Okaw Valley to start the fourth quarter.

The Timberwolves' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 16-7 points differential.

In recent action on December 10, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood and Tuscola took on Kansas Tri-County Coop on December 18 at Tuscola High School. For a full recap, click here.

