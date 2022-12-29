 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck-Henning carves slim margin over Catlin Salt Fork 46-45

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Bismarck-Henning didn't mind, dispatching Catlin Salt Fork 46-45 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 29.

Last season, Bismarck-Henning and Catlin Salt Fork faced off on January 20, 2022 at Bismarck-Henning High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 20, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Chrisman and Bismarck-Henning took on Danville Schlarman on December 16 at Danville Schlarman High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

