Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Westville 59-36 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin faced off against Catlin Salt Fork . Click here for a recap. Westville took on Armstrong on Feb. 10 at Armstrong Township High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.