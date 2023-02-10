Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin edged Catlin Salt Fork 55-50 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin opened with an 18-9 advantage over Catlin Salt Fork through the first quarter.

The Storm battled back to make it 25-23 at the half.

Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin jumped to a 41-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

