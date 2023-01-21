Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin survives close clash with Catlin Salt Fork 40-35

Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin poked just enough holes in Catlin Salt Fork's defense to garner a taut, 40-35 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 21.
Last season, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin and Catlin Salt Fork squared off with January 20, 2022 at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School last season. Click here for a recap.
