Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Bloomington Central Catholic chalked up in tripping Pleasant Plains 33-31 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 1.

Bloomington Central Catholic darted in front of Pleasant Plains 7-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals came from behind to grab the advantage 15-11 at half over the Saints.

Pleasant Plains jumped a tight margin over Bloomington Central Catholic as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Cardinals had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Saints won the session and the game with a 13-8 performance.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Bloomington Central Catholic squared off with Dec. 21, 2021 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

