Bloomington Central Catholic designs winning blueprint against Tolono Unity 63-49

Bloomington Central Catholic put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Tolono Unity in a 63-49 decision in Illinois boys basketball on January 24.
Last season, Bloomington Central Catholic and Tolono Unity faced off on January 25, 2022 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Tolono Unity faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Champaign Central on January 16 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.
