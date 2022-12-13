Bloomington Cornerstone Christian comes to play in easy win over Hartsburg-Emden 73-37

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 73-37 win over Hartsburg-Emden in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.
In recent action on December 6, Hartsburg-Emden faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian took on Heyworth on December 2 at Heyworth High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.