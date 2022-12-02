Bloomington Cornerstone Christian earns solid win over Heyworth 50-35

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian charged Heyworth and collected a 50-35 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 2.
Last season, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Heyworth faced off on December 3, 2021 at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.
