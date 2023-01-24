 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian gives Forsyth Decatur Christian the business 56-11

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Forsyth Decatur Christian 56-11 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.

Last season, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Forsyth Decatur Christian faced off on January 25, 2022 at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian faced off against Urbana University. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

