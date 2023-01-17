Bloomington Cornerstone Christian soars over Urbana University Laboratory 87-43

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 87-43 win over Urbana University Laboratory on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Urbana University Laboratory played in a 88-67 game on January 18, 2022.
In recent action on January 10, Urbana University Laboratory faced off against Georgetown La Salette.
