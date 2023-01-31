Bloomington Cornerstone Christian triggers avalanche over DeLand-Weldon 62-15

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 62-15 win over DeLand-Weldon on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and DeLand-Weldon squared off with February 1, 2022 at DeLand-Weldon High School last season. Click here for a recap.

