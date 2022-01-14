Bloomington denies Champaign Centennial's challenge 69-59

Bloomington charged Champaign Centennial and collected a 69-59 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 8 , Bloomington squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . For more, click here.
