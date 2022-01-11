 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington outlasts Danville 62-48

Bloomington notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Danville 62-48 on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 29, Bloomington faced off against Danville and Bloomington took on Danville on December 29 at Danville High School. For a full recap, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for Danville, who began with a 14-7 edge over Bloomington through the end of the first quarter.

The Purple Raiders' offense jumped to a 28-26 lead over the Vikings at the half.

