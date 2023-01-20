 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington overcomes Danville in seat-squirming affair 64-60

Bloomington posted a narrow 64-60 win over Danville on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Bloomington drew first blood by forging a 19-12 margin over Danville after the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Vikings got within 32-28.

Bloomington darted to a 46-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings rallied with a 26-18 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Purple Raiders prevailed.

Last season, Bloomington and Danville faced off on January 11, 2022 at Bloomington High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 14, Danville faced off against Georgetown La Salette and Bloomington took on Mt Zion on January 7 at Mt Zion High School. For results, click here.

