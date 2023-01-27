Bloomington passes stress test against Champaign Central 69-56

Bloomington notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Champaign Central 69-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Champaign Central and Bloomington faced off on December 17, 2021 at Champaign Central High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Bloomington faced off against Danville and Champaign Central took on Madison on January 21 at Madison High School. For a full recap, click here.
