Bloomington pours it on Rantoul Township 80-50

Bloomington's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Saturday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 80-50 win over Rantoul Township on February 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Tough to find an edge early, the Purple Raiders and the Eagles fashioned a 15-15 stalemate through the first quarter.

Bloomington's shooting moved to a 36-27 lead over Rantoul Township at the intermission.

The Purple Raiders' power showed as they carried a 54-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 9, Bloomington faced off against Urbana and Rantoul Township took on St Joseph-Ogden on February 8 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. Click here for a recap

