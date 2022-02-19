Bloomington pours it on Rantoul Township 80-50

Bloomington's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Saturday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 80-50 win over Rantoul Township on February 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Tough to find an edge early, the Purple Raiders and the Eagles fashioned a 15-15 stalemate through the first quarter.
Bloomington's shooting moved to a 36-27 lead over Rantoul Township at the intermission.
The Purple Raiders' power showed as they carried a 54-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
