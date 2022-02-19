Blowout: Havana puts together statement win over Greenview 63-36

Havana handled Greenview 63-36 in an impressive showing in Illinois boys basketball on February 19.
Through the early stages of the affair, Greenview controlled the pace, taking a 22-11 lead into intermission.
In recent action on February 11, Havana faced off against Greenview and Havana took on Greenview on February 11 at Havana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.