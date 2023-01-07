Blowout: Olympia Fields Rich Township delivers statement win over Danville 86-63

Olympia Fields Rich Township showed it had the juice to douse Danville in a points barrage during an 86-63 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Olympia Fields Rich Township opened with a 19-10 advantage over Danville through the first quarter.

The Raptors' shooting darted in front for a 37-27 lead over the Vikings at the half.

Olympia Fields Rich Township jumped to a 61-48 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raptors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 25-15 edge.

