Blowout: St. Joseph-Ogden puts together statement win over Cissna Park 78-55

St. Joseph-Ogden didn't tinker around with Cissna Park. A 78-55 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
St. Joseph-Ogden opened with a 21-9 advantage over Cissna Park through the first quarter.
St. Joseph-Ogden opened a massive 45-29 gap over Cissna Park at the intermission.
