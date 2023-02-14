Neoga got no credit and no consideration from Tuscola, which slammed the door 58-34 on February 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Tuscola and Neoga played in a 46-37 game on February 15, 2022. Click here for a recap.

Recently on February 7, Tuscola squared off with Macon Meridian in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.