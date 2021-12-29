Bradley-Bourbonnais squeezes past Springfield 58-55

With little to no wiggle room, Bradley-Bourbonnais nosed past Springfield 58-55 at Springfield High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Tough to find an edge early, the Boilermakers and the Senators fashioned a 11-11 stalemate through the first quarter.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' shooting jumped to a 23-20 lead over Springfield at the half.

Bradley-Bourbonnais took control in the third quarter with a 43-29 advantage over Springfield.

Springfield fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Bradley-Bourbonnais would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

