Bradley-Bourbonnais topples Mahomet-Seymour 48-47

Bradley-Bourbonnais broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Mahomet-Seymour 48-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

Mahomet-Seymour showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-9 advantage over Bradley-Bourbonnais as the first quarter ended.

Mahomet-Seymour took a 31-21 lead over Bradley-Bourbonnais heading to the half locker room.

The Bulldogs had a 37-36 edge on the Boilermakers at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Bradley-Bourbonnais avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 12-10 stretch over the final quarter.

