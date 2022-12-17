 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Breese Mater Dei rolls like thunder over Monticello 56-35

Breese Mater Dei's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 56-35 win over Monticello in Illinois boys basketball action on December 17.

Breese Mater Dei opened with a 16-7 advantage over Monticello through the first quarter.

The Knights opened a close 28-18 gap over the Sages at the intermission.

Breese Mater Dei jumped to a 38-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-11 edge.

Recently on December 10, Monticello squared off with Maroa-Forsyth in a basketball game.

