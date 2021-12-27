Bridgeport Red Hill edges Arcola in tough test 52-43

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Bridgeport Red Hill nabbed it to nudge past Arcola 52-43 in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.
Arcola climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 20-14 lead at intermission.
Recently on December 21 , Arcola squared up on Tuscola in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.