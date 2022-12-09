Brimfield smashes through Havana 69-44

Brimfield unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Havana 69-44 Friday for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 9.
The last time Brimfield and Havana played in a 60-47 game on February 10, 2022. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 3, Havana squared off with Manito Midwest Central in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.