Broadlands Heritage slips past Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 72-64

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Broadlands Heritage nabbed it to nudge past Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 72-64 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Broadlands Heritage squared off with January 21, 2022 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Indianapolis IMSA North and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 29 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.