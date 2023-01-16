Bunker Hill delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Gillespie 74-69

Bunker Hill didn't flinch, finally repelling Gillespie 74-69 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 16.
In recent action on January 10, Gillespie faced off against Waverly South County. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.