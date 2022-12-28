 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bunker Hill escapes Gillespie in thin win 72-64

Bunker Hill could finally catch its breath after a close call against Gillespie in a 72-64 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.

Recently on December 13, Gillespie squared off with Raymond Lincolnwood in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

