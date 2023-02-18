Bushnell-Prairie City offered a model for success with a convincing 67-27 victory over Greenview on Feb. 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 8, Greenview faced off against Pleasant Hill. For a full recap, click here.
