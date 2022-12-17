 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
By a nose: Pleasant Plains nips Tolono Unity in OT 45-43

Tolono Unity was so close, but not close enough as Pleasant Plains was pushed to overtime before capturing a 45-43 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Cardinals fought to a 17-14 halftime margin at the Rockets' expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Pleasant Plains and Tolono Unity locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Cardinals and the Rockets locked in a 40-40 stalemate.

Pleasant Plains held on with a 5-3 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

In recent action on December 9, Tolono Unity faced off against Taylorville and Pleasant Plains took on Abingdon-Avon on December 10 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.

