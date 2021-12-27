Camp Point Central knocks out victory on Canton 65-52

Camp Point Central grabbed a 65-52 victory at the expense of Canton in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.
The first quarter gave Camp Point Central a 16-12 lead over Canton.
Camp Point Central's shooting moved to a 26-25 lead over Canton at halftime.
The Panthers' leverage showed as they carried a 48-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
