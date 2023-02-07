Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Canton passed in a 59-56 victory at Havana's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.

Last season, Canton and Havana faced off on February 8, 2022 at Canton High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Havana faced off against Peoria Heights . Click here for a recap. Canton took on Dunlap on February 1 at Canton High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.