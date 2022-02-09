 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Canton pockets narrow victory over Macomb 51-43

  • 0

Canton topped Macomb 51-43 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 9.

Canton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-30 lead over Macomb.

The Little Giants avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 18-13 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on February 4, Canton faced off against East Peoria and Macomb took on Havana on January 31 at Macomb High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Finding the Bears Justin Fields'  backup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News