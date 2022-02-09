Canton pockets narrow victory over Macomb 51-43

Canton topped Macomb 51-43 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 9.
Canton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-30 lead over Macomb.
The Little Giants avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 18-13 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on February 4, Canton faced off against East Peoria and Macomb took on Havana on January 31 at Macomb High School. For a full recap, click here.
