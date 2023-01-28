Canton produces precision performance against Geneseo 51-24

Canton dismissed Geneseo by a 51-24 count on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Canton and Geneseo played in a 49-48 game on January 29, 2022. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.