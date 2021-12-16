 Skip to main content
Canton rides the rough off Mendon Unity 69-57

Stretched out and finally snapped, Canton put just enough pressure on Mendon Unity to earn a 69-57 victory at Canton High on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on December 11 , Canton squared up on Pekin in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Mustangs moved ahead of the Little Giants 62-51 to start the fourth quarter.

