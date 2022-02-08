Canton turns out the lights on Havana 70-45

Canton showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Havana 70-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on January 29, Canton faced off against Geneseo and Havana took on Peoria Heights on February 1 at Havana High School. For a full recap, click here.
