Carlinville blitzes Pawnee in convincing fashion 41-14

Pawnee had no answers as Carlinville roared to a 41-14 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 7, Pawnee faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Carlinville took on Virden North Mac on December 7 at Virden North Mac High School. For more, click here.
