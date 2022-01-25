 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlinville mauls Springfield Lutheran in strong showing 50-21

Carlinville didn't tinker around with Springfield Lutheran. A 50-21 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 25.

Recently on January 19 , Carlinville squared up on Virden North Mac in a basketball game .

Carlinville made the first move by forging a 24-8 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first quarter.

Carlinville stomped on over Springfield Lutheran when the fourth quarter began 50-21.

