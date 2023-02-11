Carthage Illini West dismissed Havana by a 67-19 count at Carthage Illini West High on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Carthage Illini West and Havana played in a 51-46 game on December 18, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Havana faced off against Cuba North Fulton. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.