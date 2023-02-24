The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Casey-Westfield didn't mind, dispatching Macon Meridian 52-46 at Casey-Westfield High on Feb. 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Casey-Westfield a 17-13 lead over Macon Meridian.

The Hawks came from behind to grab the advantage 28-27 at half over the Warriors.

Casey-Westfield broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 45-38 lead over Macon Meridian.

The Warriors' advantage was wide enough to weather the Hawks' 8-7 margin in the fourth quarter.

