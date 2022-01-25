Catlin Salt Fork denies Westville's challenge 58-40

Catlin Salt Fork trucked Westville on the road to a 58-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 20, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Bismarck-Henning and Westville took on Fithian Oakwood on January 18 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.