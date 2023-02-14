Catlin Salt Fork turned in a thorough domination of Danville Schlarman 57-37 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 14.

Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Danville Schlarman faced off on February 15, 2022 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For a full recap, click here.

