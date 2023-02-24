Catlin Salt Fork put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Champaign St. Thomas More in a 56-42 decision on Feb. 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Catlin Salt Fork drew first blood by forging a 12-5 margin over Champaign St. Thomas More after the first quarter.
The Storm registered a 25-12 advantage at intermission over the Sabers.
Catlin Salt Fork struck to a 38-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Sabers enjoyed a 23-18 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
