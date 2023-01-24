Catlin Salt Fork edges Westville in tough test 58-54

Catlin Salt Fork weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 58-54 victory against Westville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Westville faced off on January 25, 2022 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Westville and Catlin Salt Fork took on Fithian Oakwood on January 19 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For a full recap, click here.
