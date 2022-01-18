Catlin Salt Fork hustles by Hoopeston Area in victory 50-36

Catlin Salt Fork handed Hoopeston Area a tough 50-36 loss in Illinois boys basketball action on January 18.
In recent action on January 11, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Cissna Park and Hoopeston Area took on Fithian Oakwood on January 4 at Hoopeston Area High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.