Catlin Salt Fork imposes its will on Broadlands Heritage 59-22

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Catlin Salt Fork's performance in a 59-22 destruction of Broadlands Heritage in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 16, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Arthur Christian and Catlin Salt Fork took on Chrisman on December 20 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For more, click here.

