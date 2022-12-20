Catlin Salt Fork mauls Chrisman in strong effort 61-37

Catlin Salt Fork dismissed Chrisman by a 61-37 count in Illinois boys basketball action on December 20.
The last time Catlin Salt Fork and Chrisman played in a 68-26 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Armstrong and Chrisman took on Champaign St. Thomas More on December 10 at Chrisman High School. For more, click here.
